Kim Kardashian Blasted for Posting ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Spoiler on Instagram

Spoiler Alert: If you haven’t seen ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ you might want to stay away from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story.

via Complex:

Kardashian watched the Tom Holland/Zendaya-starring film over the holiday weekend, evidently in a personal theater, and shared two very unamiguous updates with her 273 million followers. She deleted the posts soon after blowback ensued, but by then it was far too late. Frustrated fans sounded off on Twitter, lashing out at Kim for her blunder. (And some, of course, did point out that the new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered over a week prior and could be considered fair game as far as plot details at this point.)

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Pete Davidson rented out a private theater at Atrium Stadium Cinemas in the latter’s home of Staten Island. TMZ wrote that they “chatted with staff and fans—like PD usually does—and they even took pics with folks.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been dominating the box office since its release on Dec. 17. The latest entry in the Tom Holland series grossed $1.05 billion worldwide in just 12 days, making it the first movie to surpass $1 billion in box office sales since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The only other films to have hit these numbers in less time have been Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, which crossed $1B in five and 11 days. No Way Home is also the only movie released during the pandemic to hit $1 billion.

Rule of thumb: If you haven’t seen the most popular movie in America over a week after its release — stay off of social media until you do.