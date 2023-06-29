Kim Cattrall Revealed The One Condition She Had When HBO Came Calling For Samantha On ‘And Just Like That…’

Kim Cattrall wasn’t interested in returning to the Sex and the City franchise, unless she’d be allowed to do so in style.

And Just Like That… began its second season last week with Che Diaz making many headlines. Yet there’s another reason that the show’s been grabbing more attention lately, and that would be the miraculous return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. The show teased this — presumably going rogue in the process — with a text conversation in the first season finale. Supposedly, “Samantha” agreed to meet Carrie for drinks, and I wondered how Cattrall would feel about this, given her forthright stance of not being interested in revisiting Sex And The City and that feud which has been acknowledged by Sarah Jessica Parker.

However, we recently heard that Cattrall would be making a cameo, which she filmed by herself, even surprising Evan Handler when he heard about the scene. This week, Cattrall discussed the subject on The View, and she revealed that she did have one condition after HBO came calling again:

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO … [dramatic pause] … saying ‘What can we do?’ I went, ‘Hmm, let me get creative.’ And one of those things was to get Pat Field back … You know, if I’m going to come back, I need to come back with that kind of Samantha style. I gotta push it.”

Cattrall’s declaration thrilled self-confessed SATC fan Alyssa Farah Griffin to no end, and as Variety notes, Field was definitely on the scene when it came to wardrobing Samantha. You know… just like that.

