Kid Rock Uses Homophobic Slur, Points to Crotch at Tennessee Bar [Photo + Video]

A video has surfaced of Kid Rock shouting a homophobic slur into a microphone while onstage.

The 50-year-old “All Summer Long” singer hit up a bar in Tennessee last week, and after being handed a mic, threw around a couple homophobic slurs at customers who recorded him with their phones, a video obtained by TMZ shows.

In the video, Rock wasn’t thrilled with fans at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, TN who began recording him as he grabbed the mic. Looking at the those in the bar individually, he began to yell “Fuck your iPhone, yeah” and began to toss around homophobic slurs, yelling “You fucking f*****s with your iPhones out.” Eventually, he pointed to his penis on stage and told fans to “post this dick rock now,” in a very Kid Rock cadence.

Kid Rock hurled homophobic slur at fans on stage at a bar in Tennessee, @TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/PkKMyArNdR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 7, 2021

According to TMZ, security had already asked audience members to put their phones away, so it makes sense that he was upset—although nothing excuses his homophobic statements or telling fans to post his junk.

This wasn’t his first angry stage rant in recent history, either. Back in 2019, Rock decided to roast Oprah, Joy Behar and several other poblic figures while holding an alcoholic beverage in a cup at another bar. But this time, nobody was there to escort him off stage. Also, Royce da 5’9” wasn’t there to clap back, either.

