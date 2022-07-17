Kid Cudi Will Replace Kanye West As A Headliner At Rolling Loud’s 2022 Miami Festival [Photos]

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is no longer headlining the first night of Rolling Loud Miami 2022, the festival announced.

via: Uproxx

Rolling Loud’s season of festivals is set to get underway next weekend as they take over Miami for their annual showcase. This year’s festival was set to be headlined by Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar. It’s one of many festivals Kendrick Lamar has or will perform at this year following a lengthy hiatus that was ended with his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album while it marks Future’s return to the Rolling Loud stage following his appearance at the platform’s Los Angeles showcase in late 2021. As for Kanye West, it would’ve been his first headlining set of the year, following his canceled Coachella set, but that will no longer be the case.

For reasons that have not been shared yet, Kanye West dropped out of the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami lineup. “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” Rolling Loud shared in a statement on Twitter. As a result, Kid Cudi will now replace Kanye as a headliner for day one of the upcoming showcase. Cudi shared his excitement to hit the Rolling Loud in a tweet, writing, “RAGER BOY INCOMING [double exclamation mark emoji].”

Elsewhere in the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami lineup, attendees will also catch performances from Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Lil Tjay, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, City Girls, Latto, and many more.

Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi! pic.twitter.com/HpPfKyf2LU — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 17, 2022

RAGER BOY INCOMING?? pic.twitter.com/gMC2zIXZyL — The Chosen One : I ? YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) July 17, 2022