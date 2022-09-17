Kid Cudi Sent Flowers To Sheryl Lee Ralph After Her Emmy Win: ‘You Are A Legend’ [Video]

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmy Award win inspired people from all walks of life. After her tearful acceptance speech, fans and celebs alike gave the seasoned actress her flowers — both literally and figuratively.

In a TikTok video uploaded by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s son, Etienne Maurice, Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard on Abbott, reveals to her son that Cudi sent her flowers following her winning the award for Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series at the Emmys.

Maurice reads the message sent with the flowers, which says, “Congrats Sheryl, you are a legend, and watching you and Quinta [Brunson] win was truly inspiring. Your speech was everything. Always rooting for you…Looking forward to meeting you one day.”

It’s hard to tell who’s more excited; Ralph or her son. But nonetheless, Maurice is grateful that his mother is receiving her flowers (in both the figurative and literal sense).

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think one of my favorite artists of all time would be sending flowers to my mom,” he said in the post’s caption. “I know this is about my Mom, but @KidCudi, my mother wouldn’t know who you were if I wasn’t blasting your music on my way to school in the morning or her buying tickets to see you for my high school graduation. I am your fan from DAY 1 bro bro. Thank you for showing love to moms. You are loved my g.”

