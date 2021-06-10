Kid Cudi Opens Up About His Mental Health: ‘Sadness Eats Away At Me Sometimes’ [Photo]

Kid Cudi has dealt with depression and anxiety for the majority of his life. The rapper recently addressed his troubles with mental health in an Instagram post.

via: Uproxx

Kid Cudi has never been one to shy away from discussing mental health. Back in 2018 the rapper sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Red Table Talk Facebook series to discuss their respective bouts with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. Since then Cudi has remained open about his struggles, as he did on his 2020 album, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen. Now he’s discussing it on social media.

In an Instagram post that was captioned, “God has better days waitin for me. I just know it.” Cudi dove into his mental health. “Sadness eats away at me sometimes,” the text in the post reads. “How do I deal? A lot of u hit me and ask how I get through. Truthfully, idk. Some days are great, others not so great. I just try to believe God has something better for me.” He concluded, “I try to have faith in the light. Please, believe.”

The message during an active year for him. He appeared on Saturday Night Live to perform “Sad People” and “Tequila Shots” as well as to participate in a sketch with the show’s cast members. As for what next, he’s signed on to serve as a headliner for Rolling Loud’s upcoming Los Angeles festival.

Hopefully Kid Cudi feels better soon.