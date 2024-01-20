Kid Cudi And Lupe Fiasco Briefly Made Amends, Only To Go Back To Feuding Once More Shortly After

On Thursday (Jan. 18), Kid Cudi discussed a past encounter with Lupe Fiasco during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

via: Uproxx

Lupe Fiasco caused chaos after reacting to an interview that Kid Cudi recently did for Apple Music. In it, Cudi described hiding from Fiasco (and all other rappers) who came into his job in 2008 while working at a Bape store. His reasoning? He didn’t want it to be used for any diss tracks — and pointed out that Fiasco “hates me ’til this day.”

“Kid Cudi is a b*tch,” Fiasco posted on Twitter/X. “And continues to be a b*tch. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his b*tch ass for having a regular job before he was a famous b*tch with a cool job.”

However, instead of fighting back, Cudi appeared to extend an olive branch to Fiasco on social media. “Love u g,” he wrote, tagging the fellow musician directly, along with a prayer emoji. “Im sorry if i hurt u man. Life is too short. Hope u can find it in ur heart to get past this.”

“Lupe love me yall dont get it twisted,” Cudi added in a now-deleted tweet. “He just hurt. He beefin w himself at this point. Holdin that much hate in ur heart for someone for so long holds u back in life bro. Thats the devil using u. Hope he finds some peace man. Now its just sad.”

Fiasco initially had seemingly forgiven Cudi for the matter. “All I needed…” he quoted of Cudi’s post. However, the two went right back to fighting on Twitter.

“This lying ass b*tch ass n****,” Fiasco subtweeted. “Aight…” As one fan asked, Fiasco wasn’t a fan of Cudi’s deleted post either.

Cudi then quoted him, showing that he had in fact sent Fiasco an Instagram DM, continuing his attempt for peace. “Hey brother, please refrain from callin me out my name,” he wrote. “I come w love… Now if u wanna keep the same negative energy we cant speak. I have no room in my life for that. Im tryna move past this.”

Hey brother, please refrain from callin me out my name. I come w love. Heres the dm i sent, u cant recieve messages. Just noticed. I have no reason to cap. Now if u wanna keep the same negative energy we cant speak. I have no room in my life for that. Im tryna move past this.… https://t.co/Mgrxq3ui1z pic.twitter.com/jILVoNa4uD — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 20, 2024