Kid Cudi Got Upset And Called Out Apple Music Over A ‘Really Stressful’ Problem With ‘Porsche Topless’

Kid Cudi has criticized Apple Music for a mishap that occurred with his lyrics during the rollout of his latest single ‘Porsche Topless.’

via: Uproxx

Cudi just returned with his new single “Porsche Topless.” It arrived after he said that “so much” was coming — an album in the fall, a clothing line, a movie.

Unfortunately, it looks like there was an issue with “Porsche Topless” that he had to address on Twitter — Apple Music put the wrong lyrics to go with the song.

“Hey Guys @AppleMusic,” he tweeted, “I put in the time to write out all my lyrics and send them to u. Its really stressful to see you guys just make up whatever lyrics you want and not include the proper lyrics that were given to you. Please fix PORSCHE TOPLESS so my fans have the correct lyrics. Thanx! Scott.”

Luckily, Apple’s DJ Reflex fixed it soon afterward.

It was revealed in April that Cudi would be starring in and co-producing Hell Naw, Sony Pictures’ “action horror-comedy” produced by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. “This movie has been five years in the making. I am telling the world now, this film will f*ck you up in all the best ways. I have been a horror fan since I was 7 years old, the first horror movies I ever saw were Night Of The Living Dead and Evil Dead. And from that point on, I was hooked on the feeling of being frightened. I’ve been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time, and now, and after years of working it out in my head, it’s finally happening,” Cudi said about it.