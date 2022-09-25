Kid Cudi Explains Why He Turned ‘Entergalactic’ Into An Animated Universe: ‘I Was Tired Of Making Albums’

Ahead of the release of his new record and Netflix series ‘Entergalactic,’ the musician opens up about his hopes for the future.

via: Uproxx

Though much of the album was recorded three years ago, Cudi has been in the process of creating an animated special to accompany the album. For Entergalactic, Cudi teamed up with Kenya Barris to develop the album’s animated component for Netflix.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Cudi revealed why he chose to take a different approach when creating Entergalactic

“…I was tired of making albums,” Cudi said. “I was bored of it. I was bored of having an album, dropping two music videos, and then that’s it. I was tired of the same old thing. And I was like if I’m going to do another album, it has to be exciting. It has to be something different that nobody’s ever done before. And that’s when I came up with the idea to try to do this musical told through animation. And it just made so much sense from that point on. Kenya [Barris] was the first person who really put the animation idea in my head cause he said that Netflix was looking for animation.”

The animated special will also star Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, and 070 Shake.

Entergalactic is out 9/30 via Republic and will stream on Netflix the same day. Pre-save the album here.