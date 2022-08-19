Kid Cudi Didn’t Mean To Shade Drake While Talking About His Broken Friendship With Kanye West

Although social media has been a huge boon in helping artists promote their work, it has also come with a huge drawback. In the era of the subtweet, any comment an artist makes in any medium will eventually make its way to Twitter, where overzealous fans will dissect it and reinterpret it for any trace of malice toward another artist (this is deranged behavior, by the way. Knock it off).

Following the release of his new Esquire cover story, Kid Cudi has clarified comments he made about Drake in relation to his own issues with Kanye West.

In his interview with the magazine, Cudi spoke at length about his issues with Kanye after he got dragged into his public drama involving Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship. He said that it would take “a motherfucking miracle” for him to rekindle his friendship with Ye, who recently mocked the Rolling Loud bottle-throwing incident. When speaking about his issues with Kanye, he mentioned Drake and how he ended his beef with Kanye.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me,” Cudi said. While the comments do not come across as a shot at Drizzy, the actor and rapper has since clarified as such on Twitter to make sure his words weren’t misconstrued.

“Just to be clear, I wasnt tryna throw a shot at Drake. I got love 4 him,” he explained in a tweet. “My point I was tryna make is that im not so forgiving. Meaning he might be a lil nicer than me in that situation w dude. Thats all. Maybe that came off wrong thru my words. So yea, all good w Drake.”

Drake and Kanye famously clashed throughout 2021 and traded shots both on and off record, but they squashed their issues in November when J Prince got the two to reconcile. When it comes to Cudi and Kanye, however, the pair had a falling out because Ye was upset that Cudder is friends with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim K up until very recently.