Khloe Kardashian Faces Lawsuit From Former Assistant Over Unpaid Wages

Khloe Kardashian allegedly fired one of her former household assistants after he suffered a knee injury, and now he’s suing.

via: AceShowbiz

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, a man named Matthew Manhard claimed that he returned to work in November following a knee injury from May that prevented him from working. He added that the reality TV star let him go in that same month.

Khloe’s legal representation released a statement in response to the lawsuit. “It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role,” the rep said.

“Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit,” the rep continued.

Matthew claimed he worked for her from January 2019 until November last year. He additionally called the star an awful boss, adding that he was unable to take breaks because the Good American founder kept him so busy with tasks.

Matthew also accused the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum of breaking California labor laws as she did not pay him overtime even though he worked 12-hour a day. In his lawsuit, the former employee seeks financial compensation.

Upon catching wind of the lawsuit, fans were quick to criticize Khloe. “Very ignorant for women who pride themselves on being the best businesswomen and involved in all aspects etc,” one fan said.

Another added, “How does this situation always happen?? I believe this same situation happened with Kim. In her case, multiple employees. It’s unbelievable.” Someone else chimed in, “How are you rich and don’t f**king pay the people? Wtf.” One other commented, “I’m sure she will blame someone else and was ‘unaware’ and that person will take the fall and be fired.”