Khloé Kardashian 'Is Done Falling for' Tristan Thompson's 'Empty Promises'

Khloé Kardashian is dealing with the aftermath of ex Tristan Thompson embarrassing her in public once again.

via People:

“Khloé is frustrated and disappointed. She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort. She hates that she was wrong about him again,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

This week, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had once again split – news that came after the Boston Celtics player, 30, was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles on Friday, according to a Daily Mail report.

Since their breakup, the source says that Kardashian “is trying her best to move on.”

“She doesn’t ever want to be in this position again,” says the source. “She is done falling for Tristan’s empty promises.”

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was made public in September 2016. The following year, PEOPLE confirmed that they were expecting their now 3-year-old daughter True. But just days before Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.

They spent the summer rebuilding their relationship, but in February 2019, they split again after reports surfaced that he had hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. (Woods adamantly denied that they had sex but said they kissed after a long night of drinking.)

The pair later reconciled in summer 2020 after spending a lot of time together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, an insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson “are not together right now,” adding that “the ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan.”

A second source told PEOPLE that the on-and-off duo “are trying to be on good terms” but that “Khloé will do what’s best for True.”

During the two-part KUWTK reunion, Kardashian spoke about her interest in having more children with Thompson and gave an update on the pair’s process in locking down a surrogate.

“It’s a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because [my sister] Kim [Kardashian] went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, ‘I want to get pregnant,’ and two weeks later she found a surrogate,” the Good American co-founder said. “It’s a lot to do with COVID.”

Kardashian continued, “I did have one and then it fell through. There’s so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not. It’s challenging for me.”

Outside opened up and so did Tristan’s thighs. We kinda saw that coming.