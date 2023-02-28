Kevin Hart Finally Caught On To His Viral Memes, And He Admitted That He Has ‘No Idea What’s Going On’ [Photos]

Kevin Hart is the internet’s favorite meme right now.

via: Uproxx

It’s very scary for a celebrity to be trending on Twitter, because it normally means one of three things: the celebrity said something offensive, just celebrated a birthday, or died. Every once in a while, a celebrity will trend simply because they got a bad tattoo or sang an unexpected rap at a prestigious awards show. Hey, this is the way the world works now!

But if a celebrity suddenly found out that thousands of people were talking about them on the world wide web, it is natural for them to want to know why. As for Kevin Hart, he still seems…confused by the whole thing.

Hart was trending on Twitter over the last few days, and he played into the trend by asking why he was trending, which just caused him to keep trending, which is unfortunately how the internet works. “I have no idea what’s going on,” he tweeted in earnest.

This is so fucking true…I have no idea what’s going on ?????? https://t.co/c605TKilDg — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 27, 2023

The origin of Hart’s viral moment seems to be traced back to one particular thread which has users sharing their favorite Kevin Hart reaction images. The man makes a lot of worthy reactions.

kevin hart reaction memes might be my new favorite thing pic.twitter.com/SqOOQD1DGX — Reece? (@WannaBeReece) February 23, 2023

Of course, trending can transcend social media platforms, which is why Hart also took to Instagram to ask his followers the deal, while sharing some of his favorite memes about himself, “Can somebody tell me why I am trending,” the post said. Hart seemed confused but welcomes the attention. “I got endless memes being sent to my damn phone from a bunch of my dumbass friends. WTF is going on???? Gotta admit that they are funny as hell tho.”

Even though he might not understand it, he is clearly having fun with his newfound increased fame. As for what he’s actually up to lately, Hart will appear in the upcoming Borderlands movie alongside Oscar nominees Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis. So he can expect some more trending moments in the future.