Kevin Coster Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129k Per Month in Child Support

A judge has ruled that Kevin Costner is to pay his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, more than $129,000 per month to assist in raising their children.

via: Radar Online

In a tentative ruling, RadarOnline.com has learned, nearly three times the original number the Yellowstone actor offered amid their contentious divorce proceedings.

The not-so-amicable exes still have another upcoming hearing on the matter, so there is a chance that the dollar amount could change in the weeks ahead.

As we previously reported, Christine requested $248k after Kevin offered up a substantially lower $51,940 in addition to him paying all the children’s expenses. The handbag designer wasn’t having it, calling his offer “completely inappropriate” because their children have grown accustomed to a lifestyle that requires more.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Kevin was frustrated his finances were revealed as part of his estranged wife’s child support demand — and sources said he wasn’t going down without a fight over his $400 million fortune.

It was disclosed he pulled in an average of $2 million per month in 2022.

New court documents show the exes will split the costs of their kids’ health care expenses, plus their extracurricular activities and private school tuition.

Meanwhile, the Bodyguard actor is also being ordered to advance his ex $200k for attorney’s fees and an additional $100k in forensic costs.

Christine filed for divorce from her longtime spouse in May. He demanded she vacate his $145 million Santa Barbara mansion, claiming the prenup said she would have to move out within 30 days of a marriage dissolution being filed.

Kevin’s ex had requested an extension until August due to financial limitations.

“She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties’ respective homes. Kevin has repeatedly ignored and attempted to deflect from the fact that fulfilling the childrens’ needs and maintaining their standard of living are paramount concerns within this issue,” her lawyer wrote in a previous filing.

However, the judge shut it down and said Christine needed to be out by the end of the month.

A hearing on the validity of the prenup is set for November.