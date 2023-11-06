Kenya Moore Reacts to Being Serenaded by Usher at Las Vegas Residency: "[He] Snatched My Soul" [Video]

On Sunday (Nov. 5), Usher’s magnetic stage presence pulled a new notable name into the spotlight: Kenya Moore from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

via: Uproxx

In a video captured by concertgoers, the recording artist worked the crowd until stumbling upon the VIP section where Moore was seated. After looking eyes, Usher complimented Moore’s curvy physique, singing, “Oh girl, you got those hips out. They gonna be talking ’bout you tomorrow saying, ‘She put that thang on,’ baby.”

Awe Hell my fav Kenya Moore is just Usher’s type. ? pic.twitter.com/NAXQqlBUZW — Miss Understanding (@VeganCheat92403) November 5, 2023

Moore, who was in town for BravoCon 2023, was flattered by Usher’s advances. She blushed as she swayed back and forth during Usher’s sensual serenade. When asked, “How are you doing,” by Usher, she immediately responded, “I’m great now!”