Kenya Moore Denies Sharing 'Revenge Porn' of 'RHOA' Newbie Brittany Eady Allegedly Performing Oral Sex | lovebscott.com

Kenya Moore and Brittany Eady are spinning conflicting narratives about an alleged gun threat and ‘revenge porn’ incident that took place while filming “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

via Page Six:

“Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see,” Moore, 53, wrote via her Instagram Story Friday. “The truth always comes to light.”

She then added via X Saturday, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.

“I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

Eady, for her part, wrote via her Instagram Story Friday, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.”

Page Six confirmed Friday that Moore had shocked guests at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa party Thursday night by showcasing posters of her co-star performing oral sex.

A source claimed, however, that the pics in question were “readily accessible” online.

The source also alleged that the Moore’s racy photo display came after Eady had allegedly made threats of violence to the “RHOA” veteran leading up to the hair spa event.

The insider claimed to Page Six that Eady previously confronted Moore using the word “gun,” which made the cast feel “uncomfortable.”

Multiple sources, including a production source, also confirmed that the alleged “gun” threat was never made at Moore’s party. However, the production insider insisted there had never been a weapon on set.

Eady also disputed ever making any such threats in her Instagram Story post.

“For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever,” the “RHOA” newbie clarified.

“I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character.”

Eady then concluded, “I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

It’s unclear what sparked a feud between the two Bravolebrities to begin with, but cameras have been rolling for Season 16, capturing several of these interactions.

It’s unknown, however, whether the party where the risqué images of Eady were shown will air.

A source told us Friday that Bravo has allegedly launched an investigation into the incident.

It’ll be interesting to see what all makes it to air.