Kenneth Petty's Use of the F-Slur Has Upset Nicki Minaj Fans

Nicki Minaj’s husband is in the hot seat again! Fans are upset by Kenneth Petty’s use of the f-slur. During an Aug. 30 TikTok livestream, the “Chun-Li” rapper encouraged fans not to let anyone steal their joy. However, things took a left turn when Petty, who was sitting behind her, used a derogatory term.

NICKI’S FACE AFTER KENNETH SAID THE F SLUR? pic.twitter.com/F5VEk6IWo8 — ?? (@onikafragrances) August 30, 2024

“That’s right, especially little f–s or f–k boys,” Petty said.

The (verbal) reaction was swift and now has resulted in backlash online, especially since Minaj has a huge number of LGBTQIA+ fans. Many of her supporters from the community have embraced her bold persona, her music, and her advocacy for individuality. However, her silence during Petty’s use of the f-slur has left them feeling disappointed and betrayed. As a celebrity with massive influence, Minaj’s words and actions, or lack thereof, carry weight. Her fans expect her to be an ally, especially when someone in her inner circle uses harmful language.

Social Media Reacts to Kenneth Petty’s Use of F-Slur

On social media, the backlash was immediate! Fans expressed outrage over Petty’s choice of words and Minaj’s silence on the matter. Their concerns highlighted the hurtful nature of the f-slur.

“That’s what Nicki call yall behind yall backs,” commented @Natasha03035759.

“Meanwhile her fanbase consists of gay men and trans people; but this is who ya’ll giving your money to,” @amoisthobo said.

“It’s not the first time; almost sure that’s how they call the Barbz when the camera is off,” commented @Lucasuperstar_.

However, some social media users didn’t take offense to Kenneth Petty’s use of the f-slur.

As the livestream replay continues to circulate online, it’s clear that many fans are waiting for an apology or acknowledgment from Minaj. Sadly, fans claim this isn’t the first time Petty has used homophobic slurs.

The use of homophobic slurs remains a serious issue. Public figures and those close to them are expected to set an example. Whether Minaj will address her husband’s comments remains to be seen.

Nicki Minaj Is Being Sued

In addition to the incident stemming from her husband’s use of a derogatory term, the rap star is currently dealing with a lawsuit from a fan. According to Vibe magazine, a fan alleges that her husband attacked him during the 2020 Superbowl, amongst other things.

Tameer Peak is suing the “Barbie World” rapper for $5 million for damages to his reputation, emotional distress, and financial loss. Peak claims she went in on him during a 2017 livestream with over 100,000 viewers. And over the years, she’s continued to “bully him” during her Stationhead sessions. Then, in 2020, Petty assaulted him during the Superbowl.

“Mr. Peak has been harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail,” Minaj’s lawyer, Judd Burstein, told TMZ. “He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims. He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

Do you think Nicki Minaj will apologize for Petty’s f-slur usage? Comment below.