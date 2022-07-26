Kendrick Lamar Saw The Crying Security Guard From His Show And Wonders What He Was Going Through [Video]

Amid Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing Big Steppers Tour, which features Baby Keem on all dates, footage from various stops has made the rounds on social media and shows just how immersive Kendrick’s performances are for this outing.

via: Uproxx

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar headlined Rolling Loud in Miami, where he brought out surprise guest Kodak Black to perform their collaboration “Silent Hill” from Kendrick’s recently released album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. But while he was there, he also did something nearly equally important, granting an interview to budding juvenile journalist Jazlyn “Jazzy’s World” Guerra.

In a snippet posted to Instagram, Jazzy, whose interviews with big-name artists like Jay-Z, J. Cole, and Cardi B are rapidly taking on the cultural impact of similarly enthusiastic music reporters Nardwuar and Sean Evans, asks Kendrick about a viral video of a security guard at one of his Mr. Morale tour stops shedding a tear while K. Dot performed the song “Love” from his Pulitzer Prize-winning 2017 album DAMN.

Security cried while Kendrick Lamar was performing. ?? pic.twitter.com/pIZ2zIlii2 — Pluggedsoundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) July 23, 2022

“It’s really just about the feeling of it at the end of the day,” he replies. “Past all the politics, past all the numbers. It’s what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel. So to see that … And shout-out to him by the way because I seen bro. I was like, ‘Man, I wonder what he going through?’ But at the end of the day, that’s how you want everybody to receive your music.”

Maybe someday soon, Kendrick will get to ask — or the security guard himself will come forward with his real explanation. Meanwhile, the full episode of Jazzy’s World hits YouTube tomorrow.