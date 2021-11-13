Kendrick Lamar Hints At A Return ‘Very Soon’ During Day N Vegas Performance [Video]

Kendrick Lamar celebrated the 10th anniversary of Section.80 during a deft, tightly coordinated set at the Day N Vegas festival on Friday. The performance marked Lamar’s lone scheduled show of 2021, and his first U.S. concert in two years.

via: Uproxx

For the first time in two years, Kendrick Lamar returned to the stage. On Friday, the rapper delivered a performance at the Day N Vegas festival, which was also the last venue he performed at, back in 2019. His set was a special one, as it found him performing a number of songs from his debut album Section.80 for the first time in nearly a decade. These include “F*ck Your Ethnicity,” “HiiiPoWeR,” “Chapter Ten.” and “Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils).” He also performed songs from Good Kid, M.a.a.d City, To Pimp A Butterfly, and DAMN. He then hinted at a proper, full return “very soon.”

After performing “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers” with Baby Keem, Kendrick shared a promising message with the crowd. “Vegas till next time,” he said. “And when I say next time I mean very soon.” This could mean that the rapper’s highly-anticipated fifth album is on the way, which will most likely be paired with an exciting tour.

Kendrick’s comments come after he gave an update on his upcoming fifth album, revealing it would be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment, a label he’d been signed to since 2005. “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote in a statement. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

You can view clips from Kendrick’s Day N Vegas performance below.