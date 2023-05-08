Kendrick Lamar And Gucci Team Up For A $2500 Limited-Edition ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ Vinyl

It’s crazy to realize that Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly dropped eight years ago in 2015, blessing us with tracks like “Alright” and “The Blacker the Berry.”

via: Uproxx

Kendrick Lamar’s album To Pimp A Butterfly is returning to vinyl for Interscope Records’ Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined project. The limited-edition set comes with packaging designed by Gucci; in addition to a custom linen-wrapped vinyl jacket, the album will come with a print designed by South Central contemporary artist Lauren Halsey. Only 100 copies of the limited-edition vinyl will be sold at $2500 apiece.

You can find more information about the release here.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kendrick Lamar earned one of the best-selling vinyl releases of 2022 for his 2012 debut album Good Kid MAAD City as it celebrated its 10-year anniversary. 254,000 copies were sold, good for the fourth-best-selling vinyl overall and best-selling hip-hop vinyl of the year. Meanwhile, Kendrick’s 2017 album DAMN. crossed a major threshold of its own, spending 300 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The Compton rapper’s most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, earned the Best Rap Album Grammy earlier this year, continuing his trend of groundbreaking albums and incredible success.

Kendrick’s got a busy schedule for 2023, with appearances set for Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, and Lollapalooza in Chicago. But the thing fans might be most excited about is the possibility of a Black Hippy project, which Top Dawg teased in March.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ Gets the Gucci Treatment with Limited-Edition Vinyl https://t.co/CgNAcfhwB5 — Fargolife (@fargo1ife) May 7, 2023