Kelly Price Speaks Out, Says She's Not Missing and That COVID-19 Nearly Killed Her [Video]

Kelly Price is speaking out amid reports she’s missing from her family.

She and her attorney, Monica Ewing, spoke to TMZ and basically said that she’s been recovering from COVID-19 and isolated herself from her family — who she doesn’t routinely stay in touch with.

As far as her health is concerned, Kelly says that during her battle with COVID-19 she flatlined and had to be brought back to life by doctors.

Kelly is still on oxygen and at times had a tough time speaking, but wanted to get her story out.

There’s clearly some family drama going on and Kelly addressed it briefly, but the important thing here is that she’s alive and not missing.

Watch the video below.