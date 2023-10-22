Kelly Clarkson Denied Dissing Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Budding Romance With A Stark Public Service Announcement

Kelly Clarkson is setting the record straight about her comments regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

Clarkson has made a rather lucrative career belting out ballads about heartbreak. However, as she’s made clear multiple times on her Emmy award-nominated namesake talk show, she doesn’t wish that emotional trauma on anyone else. So when rumors began circulating on social media that she wasn’t a fan of her friend Taylor Swift’s budding romance with Travis Kelce, she took to her official Instagram to set the record straight.

On Saturday, October 21, Clarkson denied that she dissed Swift and Kelce’s relationship with a stark note. “Just a quick public service announcement, everybody, since this seems to be breaking news,” she wrote. “Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporting, or twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance.”

She continued, “I am pro-romance. Yay, romance. Did you even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. [It] seems [like] an appropriate request.”

She also made sure to shout out her favorite football team, writing, “Okay, carry on, and go Cowboys.”

The rumor was sparked when Bowen Yang dropped by Clarkson’s show on October 19 to discuss the SNL sketch in which they poked fun at the NFL’s obsession with Kelce and Swift’s relationship.

