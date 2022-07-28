Kelis Says She Didn’t Know She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’: ‘It’s Not A Collab It’s Theft’ [Photos]

Beyoncé is just hours away from officially releasing her forthcoming project, Renaissance, though it did leak a few days in advance. As more information on the project circulates, Bey revealed some of the samples she used on the project, including Kellis’s 1999 hit record, “Get Along With You.” Unfortunately, it seems like Beyoncé didn’t get Kelis’s approval before using the sample.

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated album Renaissance, arriving tomorrow, is full of sampled artists, including Donna Summer, Big Freedia, and Kelis. Kelis, though, is not happy about it. On an Instagram post made by the account @kelistrends about Kelis being sampled on Renaissance, Kelis shared her frustrations in the comments.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” she wrote. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did . Nothing is ever as it seems , some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

She argued with fans in the comments, replying to those excited about the collaboration: “it’s not a collab it’s theft,” she wrote. People pointed out that her beef is not with Beyoncé but instead with Pharrell, who she accused of stealing profits from her after she worked with him on her first two records. She opened up about the feud in an interview last year: “Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it,’” she told the journalist. “I’m like: ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it.’”

