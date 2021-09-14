Keke Palmer’s Photo Of The Food At The Met Gala Is Giving People Fyre Festival Vibes [Photos + Video]

The Met Gala is all about presentation, but the food? Well, not so much it seems.

via: Uproxx

The Met Gala is a glamorous affair with impossibly attractive people in fancy clothes paying $30,000 to attend — and eat food that’s reminding people of the Fyre Festival. You never, in any circumstance, want to remind people of the Fyre Festival.

Keke Palmer hosted the red carpet live stream for this year’s event (the theme: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” whatever that means), and when the Hustlers actress wasn’t comparing herself to Will Ferrell characters (“I’m like Ron Burgundy, just put it in the prompter and I’m good”), she was taking photos of the grub.

“Give us all the teaaaa! What’s on the menu? Who sniffing a lil under the table?” a Twitter follower requested of Palmer when she was inside the event. She did not disappoint. “The menu chile,” she tweeted, along with a photo of a meager pile of vegetables on a large plate. The caption on the photo: “This why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnnn.” That was followed by the eyes emoji.

Leading up to the annual fashion extravaganza carefully curated by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the fashion magazine published a piece noting that, for the first time in Met Gala history, the food dished out to attendees would be totally plant-based with a focus on sustainability.

I’m sure the food tasted better than it looks in Palmer’s photo, and the plant-based concept is an environmentally-friendly concept from many talented chefs. But at the same time, maybe add one hot dog to the menu next year. For Teyana Taylor’s sake.

Teyana Taylor should not be this funny. All jokes?? when they told sis the food was plant based at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/gWI5f5W4pu — ?? (@flyingsavvy) September 14, 2021

They feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival? — Bella Santana (@Bella_SantanaLA) September 14, 2021

If I paid 30k and got this on my plate I would demand a refund idk https://t.co/FYY61nyada — mie: ia (@wilsirina) September 14, 2021

I see why a lot of celebrities go to fast food or restaurants after an event because the bojuee food looks ass https://t.co/9WJmRlOPm0 — tiara (@ATRIBECALLWEST) September 14, 2021

This is why they don’t allow photos INSIDE the Met Gala. Keke Palmer breaks the rules and posts photo of the salad your $30,000 ticket gets you. It’s very Fyre Festival-like. pic.twitter.com/uVPhZfGXHO — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 14, 2021

Maybe being poor ain’t too bad afterall pic.twitter.com/1gJtKAm6AC — ????? x ????? s???????? (@JackSpareHo) September 14, 2021

not the fyre fest special ?????????? https://t.co/ATtlGWh5ml — bimborita (@streibaby) September 14, 2021

they served u a lung of someone who smokes 40 a day https://t.co/MTRgcm6E6s — ???*?.:*? (@444molls) September 14, 2021

Fb to the fyre festival sandwiches oh my god https://t.co/0d2shws99Y — jmie (@idledaisy) September 14, 2021

I would be on the phone with my credit card company disputing the charge for the ticket before they had a chance to bring out dessert.