Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Star in First Trailer for Jordan Peele's New Horror Movie 'Nope' [Video]

Jordan Peele’s new nightmare is coming soon to a theater near you.

Jordan Peele’s third feature Nope, after Get Out (which earned him Best Picture and Best Director nominations and a Best Original Screenplay win) and Us, has been shrouded in mystery, other than it apparently involves creepy clouds and Steven Yeun wearing a cowboy hat. But ahead of the Super Bowl, Universal has released the full-length trailer, and while it’s still cryptic as hell, it looks good as hell, too.

“Did you know that the very first assembly of photographs to create a motion picture was a two second clip of a Black man on a horse?” the trailer above (set to “Finger Tips” by “Little” Stevie Wonder) begins. From there, we see Daniel Kaluuya as a ranch hand inquiring about “bad miracles,” something weird happening in the sky, horses freaking out, Keke Palmer wearing a Lovesexy-era Prince shirt, Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubemen not doing their job, and all sorts of haunting images (including whatever is happening at 1:30) that will be the talk of your Super Bowl party.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope opens on July 22.

