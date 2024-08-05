Kehlani's Baby Daddy Seeks Full Custody of Their Daughter, Claims Kehlani's Cult Involvement Puts Their 5-Year-Old at Risk of Abuse | www.lovebscott.com

Kehlani’s baby daddy, Javaughn Young-White, is seeking full custody of their daughter, Adeya Nomi.

via TMZ:

According to court docs obtained by TMZ … Javaughn says he believes Kehlani’s been mixed up with a cult for the past few years, which is influencing how she raises their 5-year-old daughter.

Javaughn’s alleging the cult leader has a slew of sexual assault accusations … and fears their daughter could be at risk of abuse without court intervention.

In fact, he’s claiming this cult leader’s got Kehlani under their thumb to such an extent he’s convinced her he’s a threat to little Adeya … which is why she’s kept him from seeing his daughter.

Bottom line: between Kehlani’s hectic tour schedule and her current environment, he doesn’t think it’s a fit for their daughter.

Kehlani and Javaughn welcomed Adeya in 2019, but split up the following year.

The singer’s fans know Adeya well — she’s popped up all over her mom’s IG and even starred in the video for “Little Story.”

We wonder how Kehlani will respond to these accusations.