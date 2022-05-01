Kehlani Explains What Inspired The Title Of Her New Album, ‘Blue Water Road’ [Video]

It’s been two years since Kehlani’s last album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200. For an artist who once competed in America’s Got Talent, they have managed to create an identity that feels authentic and, well, cool.

via: Uproxx

Kehlani returned with her third official body of work with Blue Water Road. The project is comprised of 13 songs with guest appearances from Blxst, Jessie Reyez, Syd, Justin Bieber, Thundercat, and Ambre. Blue Water Road is a companion album of sorts with It Was Good Until It Wasn’t as it captures the brighter days that took place after the unfortunate events on her sophomore album. Together with the release of Blue Water Road, Kehlani stopped by Apple Music’s R&B Now Radio to share some insight about her latest release.

During her sit down with Apple Music’s Nadeska, Kehlani explained what inspired the title Blue Water Road. “I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house,” she said during the interview. “It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip that was supposed to be for the deluxe of my last album, and then I left and had a big spiritual … I don’t want to say experience, but I went to a couple ceremonies and came back, and it was just completely different to me. The album just didn’t sound like … Or mentally, I wasn’t in the deluxe of my last album.”

She continued, “Mentally, I was super far away from my last album in general. And a couple songs resonated with something, I guess, that felt just like whatever the next was. And we didn’t want to lose that, but we also knew we couldn’t just keep renting out this person’s house down the street. So we found a studio, luckily, really close, and it still felt the exact same as the house down the street, so we just stayed here and made the whole album here.”

Shortly after this interview aired, Kehlani shared a new music video for “Everything.”

Blue Water Road is out now via TSNMI/Atlantic. You can stream it here.

You can watch Kehlani’s interview on Apple Music’s R&B Now Radio in the video below.