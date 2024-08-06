Kehlani Denies Cult Ties, Meanwhile Her Baby Daddy Javaughn Young-White Says He Never Alleged Such a Thing & Demands Apology from TMZ | www.lovebscott.com

Kehlani has issued a statement in response to allegations made by her baby daddy, Javaughn Young-White, in seeking custody of their 5-year-old daughter.

Kehlani also released a statement on their IG story regarding the matter: pic.twitter.com/eU9eR3MXmx — Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) August 7, 2024

In addition to Kehlani’s statement, Javaughn issued a statement of his own claiming he never actually used the words “sex cult” and is demanding an apology from TMZ who published the initial story.

Kehlani’s ex Javaughn Young-White has released a statement asking for an apology and retraction from TMZ: pic.twitter.com/B7mENaZd3o — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 7, 2024

This is a mess.