Kehlani Accuses Baby Daddy Javaughn Young-White of Abuse, Gets Restraining Order -- He Says He's The One Being Abused | www.lovebscott.com

Kehlani got a restraining order against Javaughn Young-White, her 5-year-old daughter Adeya’s father, after claiming he smashed through her locked bedroom door earlier this summer.

via TMZ:

The singer claims her ex flew into a fit of anger after she questioned him about a notice she received in the mail indicating he’d applied for public assistance.

She says he was living in her back house at the time, and spent his days smoking weed, doing magic mushrooms and stewing in his room, which she says was a pigsty.

Kehlani claims things came to a head when Javaughn broke into her room and called her a “bitch” and a “liar” … blaming her for their daughter’s birth, claiming he was “trapped” and his life was “ruined.”

In the docs, Kehlani says she told Javaughn to beat it that day … and when she went into the back house where he’d been living, it was littered with weed, food, trash and debris.

Kehlani claims their 5-year-old daughter would spend a lot of time with Javaughn in that space, and come back reeking of marijuana. She says Javaughn often gets so high he spouts religious rants … and believes when he’s in this state he poses a risk to their kid.

After 5 years together, Kehlani says she can’t take any more “chaos and abuse” … accusing Javaughn of disturbing her peace of mind and threatening her safety. She says he blocked her and fell off the map when he left following their June fight.

Kehlani says Javaughn sometimes picks up their daughter from school, and she has no idea where they go when they’re together.

A judge saw enough to sign off on her temporary restraining order, barring Javaughn from contacting her or getting within 100 yards of Kehlani or Adeya. She was also granted sole custody of the little girl … at least until a hearing next month.

Since TMZ’s story, Javaughn took to social media claiming he’s actually the who’s being abused along an alleged screenshot of a text message in which he demands Kehlani retract her statement — and she seemingly agrees to.

Kehlani then took to social media to retract her statement and deny going to TMZ about her business.

How messy.