Katt Williams Pauses Show After Fan Passes Out, Cites Astroworld Tragedy [Photos + Video]

Katt Williams did not hesitate to pause his live comedy show on Saturday night after learning that an audience member passed out.

via: Daily News

Williams was performing in Louisville, Ky., when an attendee became unconscious, TMZ reported.

The comic halted his set for 10 minutes after somebody yelled for Williams to stop the show.

“I’m sorry if I won’t move on, but … that Astroworld s–t, that mean we can’t never continue till we know somebody motherf—ing good,” Williams told the audience, according to a video shared by TMZ.

The person reportedly received attention from medics and was taken away from the KFC Yum! Center before Williams resumed his routine there.

Williams’ performance took place a day after eight people died when a stampede broke out at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott said in a statement on Saturday. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Saturday’s performances at the two-day festival were canceled following the incident, which also left dozens injured.

Fans celebrated Katt’s decision to stop the show on Twitter, with one thanking him for “being such a professional.”

@KattWilliams thanks for being such a professional this evening! I thoroughly enjoyed the show. — Mona Sullivan (@simplymona) November 7, 2021

Somebody passed out at the Yum Center and Katt Williams said "We breaking I saw what happened at Travis shit and I can't have that on my conscious " he stopped the show for a legit 10 mins — Charron Elliott??? ??? (@CharronElliott1) November 7, 2021

Thank you @KattWilliams for coming to Louisville. We loved the way you handled the situation from the person in the crowd and stopped your show for a few moments also. Much respect #WorldWar3Tour — RODGRICK SMITH (@djrodgerrabbit) November 7, 2021