Katt Williams Halts Show After Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans in Middle of Comic’s Indianapolis Standup Gig | lovebscott.com

Katt Williams’ recent show didn’t end with a standing ovation.

via: The Sun

The brawl occurred during Katt’s Saturday night performance at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Video taken during the show captured a fight breaking out in the stands partway through Katt’s set – bringing the night’s event to a grinding halt.

In the clip, a man using a flashlight, who is assumed to be security, was shown sprinting toward the section where the fight was taking place as onlookers shouted from below.

Show attendees could be heard yelling, “Turn the light on!” as the comedy fans near the fight were shown rushing for the exit.

Katt, 52, didn’t find anything funny about the scuffle and remained silent as security broke up the fight.

The fight had already concluded by the time the auditorium lights had been switched on, though the effects of the brawl were apparent.

One man’s face was covered in what appeared to be blood as reported by TMZ.

The night, which was supposed to be filled with laughs, was sadly cut short as the venue was evacuated after the fight – much to the disappointment of the comedy show attendees.

A representative for Katt Williams tells TMZ … the show was actually only cut off about five minutes early — so, the Indianapolis audience didn’t miss too much of the show.

We’re also told Katt’s team believes it’s the venue’s policy to turn on the lights as the show’s ending … and not directly related to the brawl.