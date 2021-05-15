Kash Doll Says She Was Robbed of $500,000 Worth of Jewelry

Kash Doll has been robbed.

via Complex:

According to TMZ, the “Ice Me Out” rapper called the cops last night and told them that a thief made off with $500,000 worth of jewelry. While Kash was busy filming a music video in San Fernando Valley, a thief broke into her car between 11 a.m. and 5 a.m. and stole a $50K Louis Vuitton bag and tons of lavish jewelry. The worst part is that no windows were broken, it seems the thief gained entry to the car via an unlocked door.

The robbery caps off a bizarre few weeks for Kash Doll, who has been embroiled in some confusing drama as of late. She recently caused confusion when she tweeted out lyrics with the initials KD attached, to which the famous basketball player Kevin Durant politely corrected her. “U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL,” Durant replied. Kash also recently unfollowed Nicki Minaj after she claims the Beam Me Up Scotty MC was “talkin’ crazy” in her DMs.

In better news, she recently had a great guest feature on HoodCelebrityy’s latest track “So Pretty,” and was a star guest feature on Babyface Ray’s New EP Unf*ckwitable. At least Kash Doll has stayed working despite these strange setbacks.

So far no arrests have been made in connection to the robbery, but we hope Kash can at least get partially reimbursed for this massive loss.

Hopefully it was all insured really well.