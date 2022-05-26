Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods Visit White House to Support Reform on George Floyd Death Anniversary

On the second anniversary of George Floyd’s killing, Karl-Anthony Towns and girlfriend Jordyn Woods traveled to Washington, D.C. to watch President Joe Biden sign an executive order to enforce accountability within law enforcement.

via People:

“Today was an honor being able to witness a step in the right direction towards police reform in our country,” Woods, 24, wrote in an Instagram caption alongside photos from the visit.

“For those of you wondering why we were at the White House, @karltowns my other half does countless things for social justice and has done a lot in his community especially where he plays basketball (Minnesota), where the George Floyd incident took place,” Woods explained.

“This is just the start of different initiatives we are working on behind the scenes to help make this world a better place for our peers and for our youth,” she added.

Woods and Towns, 26, were joined by Floyd’s daughter and sisters, as well as Tamika Palmer, whose daughter Breonna Taylor was killed by police inside her home in 2020.

“This is a day I’ll never forget. Their strength can inspire us all,” Woods wrote.

The executive order will require federal law enforcement agencies to update policies on the use of force. Additionally, the order will launch a database to track officers with a history of misconduct and restrict local police from access to surplus military equipment.

While little progress has been made on police reform within Congress, Towns told TMZ Sports that the order is “a step in the right direction,” after his visit to the White House.

The National Basketball Social Justice Coalition calls the order “an important step” towards change, “but the work goes on.”

Check out more photos from Jordyn’s trip to the White House below.