Kanye West’s Netflix Doc Sparks Lawsuit Over Unearthed Footage

A woman is suing Netflix and the directors of the Kanye documentary jeen-yuhs over featuring footage of her in the film.

Fans got an intimate look into Kanye West’s come-up last year when Netflix released Jeen-Yuhs. From directors Chike & Coodie, the documentary explored Ye’s early days as a producer trying to get a deal as a rapper. The wide-ranging doc also provided a BTS glimpse into his 2020 presidential campaign. However, the documentary has now led to a new lawsuit against Netflix and the directors. Per TMZ, a Chicago woman is suing the streaming giant and Chike & Coodie after they used footage of her dancing in an “altered state” for the documentary.

The woman behind the suit, Cynthia Love, appeared in the music video for Kanye’s “Through The Wire.” In the court documents, Love claims Chike & Coodie exploited her when they used an extended clip of her in the documentary. She’s spotted at the beginning of Ye’s video dancing inside a restaurant. Love alleges that she received $20 for her cameo. She added that she “??altered state and not capable of providing consent” to being filmed. Furthermore, she’s upset that extended footage of her appearance made its way into the documentary.

Cynthia Love explained that the footage of her dancing inside the restaurant with Ye is a representation of the past – something she’s moved from. Love explained that she’s remained sober for 18 years and turned her life around completely. She said that she’s had long-term jobs and repaired relationships that were harmed. On top of that, she said that the documentary has revealed her past to those who weren’t aware of that part of her life, and watching those moments have forced her to re-live those days that she has since put behind her.

In her suit, Love also suggested that Coodie reached out after Netflix released the doc. She said that he texted her son, claiming that he assumed she died. As you could imagine, that extra bit of effort may have helped Netflix and Coodie & Chike dodge this lawsuit. Love claims she suffered emotional distress from the footage, which also took a hit to her reputation. She’s currently seeking Netflix and Coodie & Chike for a minimum of $30,000.

