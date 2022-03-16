Kanye West’s Instagram Account Temporarily Suspended for Violating Bullying and Harassment Policy

Kanye West’s Instagram account has been shut down for 24 hours for being in violation of the platform’s policy on hate speech, harassment, and bullying.

via Complex:

The suspension was in response to Ye’s post where he directed racial slurs at Trevor Noah. The Donda artist also sent out several posts attacking Pete Davidson and D.L. Hughley. Ye will not be allowed to submit any posts, comment, or send out direct messages during the length of his suspension.

The spokesperson added that Ye can be hit with even more sanctions if he continues to make posts that violate Instagram’s rules.

According to TheWrap, Noah issued a lengthy response in the comments of Kanye’s now-deleted post. “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you,” the Daily Show host wrote.

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain,” he continued.

Noah went on to borrow a line from “Good Morning,” writing, “Clearly some people graduate but we still stupid,” He added, “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod. ??”

West avoided suspension from Instagram when he posted the music video for “Eazy,” which depicts a claymation version of ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson getting kidnapped, decapitated, and buried. Kanye defended the visuals, saying his art is “not a proxy for any ill or harm,” and “any suggestion otherwise” is false.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” he wrote. “[A]rt is protected as freedom of speech.”

Davidson’s friend and The King of Staten Island co-writer Dave Sirus recently shared a text exchange between the SNL cast member and West where he called Kim “the best mother I’ve ever met,” and asserted he wasn’t “gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet.”

Where was this suspension when he was harassing Kim Kardashian? Either way, he needs to stay off of Instagram indefinitely.