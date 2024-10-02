Home > NEWS

Kanye West Is Being Sued By The Security Guard For His Former Malibu 'Bat Cave' For Allegedly Never Paying Him

BY: Walker

Published 46 mins ago

Kanye West’s Malibu “Bat Cave” remains a source of trouble for the controversial rapper, despite his selling it this summer at a significant loss.

In legal docs reviewed Tuesday by TMZ, Monroe said West, 47, told him in August of 2021 he would pay him a $30 hourly wage to provide security at a Malibu, California home he unsuccessfully tried to renovate.

Monroe said in legal docs that he racked up between 36-50 hours weekly working for the Grammy-winning artist, whose career has dipped amid a torrent of anti-Semitic remarks he’s made since the fall of 2022.

Monroe told the court he was never paid a penny for his work and time, and in October of 2021 had been fired from the job after complaining about the lack of payment.

Monroe is suing West for unpaid wages, interest on the sum and punitive damages in the suit, which comes three years after the short-lived gig.

In July, West finally offloaded his Malibu mansion after slashing the asking price by a whopping $14 million.

The final price the mansion sold for was estimated as around $21 million, TMZ reported.

The Heartless rapper initially purchased the home in 2021 which was designed by Japanese architect, Tadao Ando. Photos published in June showed the beachfront home completely gutted with no windows.

In online records obtained by TMZ, West’s mansion went into escrow in July. The property – which has four bedrooms and five bathrooms – was originally listed for $53 million, but in April of this year, the music artist cut down the asking price astronomically to $39 million.

West began construction work but did not complete project on the 4,000 square foot home, which sits adjacent to the Pacific Ocean.

One of the workers that had been hired to help gut the abode told The New Yorker in June that West had wanted to create a ‘bomb shelter’ and his ‘Batcave.’

Kulapat Yantrasat – an architect – also told the publication, ‘To be honest, he did not like the house – he did not like the interior.’

Originally, the mansion – which has no plumbing or electricity – had been painted a white color on the back portion and contained floor-to-ceiling windows on each level.

via: Daily Mail

