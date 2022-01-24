Kanye West Says He Returned Unreleased Ray J Sex Tape to Kim Kardashian: 'She Cried When She Saw It'

Kanye West claims he’s still doing what he can to protect his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye said that he got his hands on an alleged unreleased sex tape featuring Kim and then-boyfriend Ray J.

via Rap-Up:

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red eye,” Ye said. “I met this man at the airport and got on a red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

Back in September, Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claimed he was in possession of a second Kim Kardashian and Ray J sex tape, which was longer and “more graphic and better than the first one,” and didn’t plan to release it to anyone but Kanye.

“We got part two on the laptop and it’s never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great, personal private NFT,” he told Ye. “I would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children.”

Kanye claims that Kim got emotional after he brought her the tape. “I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and just saw her as a commodity.”

He went on to describe Kim as the “most transacted upon human being other than Santa Claus or Jesus Christ.”

While he and Kim may no longer be together, the “Eazy” rapper said that family remains his priority. “At the end of the day, I’m Jesus gang. I’m about family, just me and my kids’ mom, we’re not together. But I’m still gonna be the best dad,” he said. “But when you do little nuances… I’m not tryna be like Jackie Robinson where you tryna spit on me while I’m tryna hit a home run.”

Earlier in the interview, he addressed Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, claiming he was offended when she kissed the “SNL” star during her hosting gig in October, months after Kim filed for divorce.

“People intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you and to be playing games, and then culturally it’s OK.” he said. “How you gonna bring me to ‘SNL’ and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? Any everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’”

We know Kim’s tired of all these grown men bringing up her past sex life.