Kanye West Says He Was Blocked From Seeing His Kids At Kim Kardashian’s Home Because Pete Davidson Was Home

Kanye “Ye” West is sharing some insight into his personal life.

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce last February, their split was described “as amicable as a divorce can be.” Apart from Kanye’s attempts to get back in Kim’s graces, which Kim said were not good enough to change her mind, the former couple hasn’t had any major issues. They’ve both moved on to other people, Kim dating Pete Davidson, while Kanye has been out and about with actress Julia Fox. However, according to Kanye himself, there have been issues between him and Kim’s new partner.

Jason Lee provided Entertainment Tonight with excerpts from Kanye’s full interview with Hollywood Unlocked. In it, Kanye claimed there was a moment where he was blocked from seeing his four children at Kim’s home. He claims security blocked him from entering because Pete Davidson was there at the time.

But he tried to be diplomatic. “But, I didn’t want to argue about it,” he said. “So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”

Kanye added that he and Kim did not discuss any restrictions, yet he was still blocked by security. “My daughter wanted me to go inside,” he said. “I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.” He then suggests that Pete Davidson being home at the time was the reason he was blocked from entering the home.

“And, I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” Kanye added. “And, that’s where I call my cousins. And, my cousin is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

The interview arrives after he and The Game released “Eazy,” a track Kanye used to send shots at Pete Davidson and address his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

It seems too soon to me for Pete to be hanging with the children so much.