Kanye West Reportedly Filed A Trademark For ‘Donda’ In Order To Launch A Line Of Tech Products

Kanye West is certified in the apparel and sneaker game. But now Ye has his eye on the tech world, and he’s applied to use the “Donda” name on various tech products.

via: Uproxx

It looks like Kanye West still isn’t done with Donda. The rapper has been continuously making changes to the album he released at the end of August, including removing Chris Brown from “New Again.” He’s also looking to use the name for an upcoming tech line. According to legal documents that were obtained by TMZ, West filed a trademark application on September 21 that would allow him to use the album title on a wide array of tech products.

Some potential products that West would include in the line are tablet computers, audio speakers, surround sound systems, smartwatches, smart glasses, wearable activity trackers, protective flip cover for tablets, earbuds, headphones, and wireless headsets for both computers and mobile devices. If things go as planned, West may also look to add wireless receivers that come on jewelry and smart rings, as well as downloadable electronic publications that include books, magazines, journals, brochures, leaflets, pamphlets, and newsletters.

There’s no telling when this tech line would launch, but if it does, it could prove to be a big success. Until then, fans can stay tuned for a possible upcoming collaboration between West, Post Malone, and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, as the trio was captured in the studio together. West will also join Mike Dean on the production team for Ghostface Killah’s upcoming album, Supreme Clientele 2, which the Wu-Tang rapper says will arrive in February 2022.

On Aug. 27, West filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office which listed a variety of homeware products.In the filing, West’s intellectual property holding company Mascotte Holdings Inc., registered the trademark to cover everything from blankets, pillowcases, and towels to tapestries, shower curtains, and placemats — detailing silk, cashmere, and fleece items. The documents were under West’s full name