Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Model Candice Swanepoel [Photos]

Prepare yourselves for Canye.

via: Rap-Up

The Yeezy mogul is reportedly dating 33-year-old South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Ye and Swanepoel, who is the face of Ye’s YZY SHDZ, attended a New York Fashion Week event this week where they were acting “super flirty,” according to TMZ.

The two were seen laughing and taking pictures with Chris Rock before leaving in Ye’s SUV and heading to the same hotel. Ye also reposted an Instagram Story with Swanepoel in which they are seen together behind blurred-out glass.

“Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” a source tells “ET.” “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

However, Page Six reports that it’s not exactly true love and suggested it was simply a “PR stunt” to promote the Yeezy sunglasses.

Swanepoel stars in Ye’s YZY SHDZ campaign. West posted a photo of the model wearing his silver shades on Instagram, along with another Photoshopped image of her with a bald head.

“The vision for the shoot was so clear but also allowed for me to contribute my perspective on it,” Swanepoel told Vogue of the campaign. “Moreover, it was exciting being a part of something I knew would instantly become iconic.”

This is the latest relationship for the billionaire bachelor, whose divorce from Kim Kardashian is still being finalized. Prior to Swanepoel, Ye was romantically linked to Chaney Jones and Julia Fox.

Earlier this week, Ye announced that he was terminating his partnership with Gap, claiming they did not fulfill their contractual obligations.

Ye e Candice Swanepoel pic.twitter.com/QiruaXMvcA — Ye Brasil (@kanyewestBR) September 15, 2022