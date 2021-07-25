Kanye West Is Reportedly Crashing At Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium So He Can Finish ‘Donda’

Just when you thought Kanye West couldn’t get any more….bizarre, it’s now being reported that the rapper is living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium.

via UPROXX:

According to TMZ, Kanye essentially moved into the Atlanta stadium to put the finishing touches on Donda. The publication says that “sources with direct knowledge” tell them that he and his teamed have created a makeshift studio space and living quarters in the stadium. He’s even hired a chef to prepare meals for him and his team.

The news comes after Kanye took a brief break from working on the record to check out Atlanta United’s soccer game against Columbus Crew. He was spotted hanging with fans during the match as well as walking around the stadium with his team. It also seemed like he was wearing the same thing he wore during the listening event for Donda on Friday.

As for when Donda will arrive, social media personality Justin Laboy announced the project was reportedly delayed until August 6.

Will you be listening to ‘Donda’?