Kanye West Parts Ways with Yeezy Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos Amid Mass Exodus At The Company | lovebscott.com

Kanye West is saying sayonara to Yeezy’s longtime Chief of Staff in what appears to be a mass exodus at the company.

“I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution,” he told TMZ.

In his resignation letter, which he shared with the outlet, Yiannopoulos detailed concerns over West’s plans to launch a “Yeezy Porn” studio.

The far-right political commentator said he’s not willing to participate in the production of pornographic material, because it can be “an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

Still, Yiannopoulos clarified that he would be willing to return if the “Jesus Walks” rapper scrapped the X-rated business idea, adding that “it would be an honor to serve you again.”

It’s not just the rapper’s chief of staff who is leaving the company.

Multiple sources told the outlet that several key staffers have exited in past weeks, however their reasons are unclear.

Page Six has reached out to Yeezy for comment.

