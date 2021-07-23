Kanye West Now Has His Own ‘Kanye West Day’ in Atlanta

Kanye West now officially has his own day in the city of Atlanta.

Following the listening event for his newest album, Donda, the City proclaimed July 22 as ‘Kanye West Day’ and gave the rapper a plaque backstage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

via Complex:

Kevin James, the President of Morris Brown College, the Atlanta HBCU where Donda West previously taught, also presented Kanye with an award that was called the “Dr. Donda West Meritorious Service to Morris Brown College.”

The gift was apparently significant, at least enough to get a visible reaction, as TMZ writes that its “sources” claimed Kanye’s “family was with him when he received the awards backstage, and he got super emotional about it.”

The gifts followed the event, which involved the reveal of his newest album on Thursday night in front of a gigantic crowd that had Kim Kardashian, Kardashian and West’s children, and Khloe Kardashian, among lots of other people without those last names.