Kanye West Is Not Working On A Fashion Show That Uses Homeless People As Models [Video]

Kanye West’s grand vision for a fashion show featuring the underprivileged in Los Angeles has caught the attention of plenty in the area – except his own team.

via: Uproxx

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap and streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week would team up for an upcoming collaboration. According to TMZ, the goal was to aid Los Angeles’ homeless population, which increased greatly over the past couple of years due to the pandemic. West and SRFW were reportedly also planning to host a fashion show to unveil the items in their collaboration, complete with actual homeless people as models. However, all of that has now been denied in a new report by Complex.

“Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness but this reported event is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development,” a spokesperson from Yeezy Gap told Complex.

The news comes after West shared a tentative release date of February 22 for Donda 2. The album could feature his and The Game’s track “Eazy,” which they released earlier this month. The song sparked some controversy due to some lines West directed at Pete Davidson, who is now dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. As for Donda 2, it remains to be seen whether or not West will stick to that date, as the rapper has quite the history of pump-faking on release dates.

On Thursday (January 27), Ye did confirm the immediacy of a Donda sequel. Going to his new favorite form of social media in Instagram, the 44-year-old teased a billboard replica of his childhood house engulfed in flames, similar to the third Donda listening session in Chicago last August.