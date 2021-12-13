Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance During Future's Rolling Loud California Set [Video]

In the handful of years since its inception, Rolling Loud has accumulated an impressive number of memorable surprises, from Offset popping out during Cardi B’s headlining set with a big public apology to DaBaby bringing out Tory Lanez for his set in Miami. And while both of those examples land more on the “Facepalm” side of the spectrum, the final night of the festival in San Bernardino brought one that was much more exciting and positive.

via: Revolt

Kanye West cameoed during Future’s Rolling Loud California performance on Sunday evening (Dec. 12), surprising scores of fans. The 44-year-old rap star hit the stage at the NOS Event Center with songs like “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Hurricane,” “Praise God,” “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” and more. At one point, Ye also freestyled over Future’s 2005 song, “Fuck Up Some Commas.”

Rolling Loud was Kanye’s second performance of the week following his and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert. The massive event, which took over the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday (Dec. 9), saw Ye perform cuts ranging from College Dropout to Donda. Drizzy, on the other hand, mostly stuck to songs off his latest effort, Certified Lover Boy.

The Los Angeles concert marked a reconciliation between the two rappers, whose public feud was intensified this year. As reported by REVOLT, Kanye reached out to Drake to join him at the event in honor of former Gangster Disciples leader Hoover. With J. Prince working as a mediator, Drake accepted the invitation. During Thursday’s performance, he also shouted out Kanye for including him in the event.

“I appreciate Kanye for having me up here tonight,” Drake said on stage. “It’s important that we make this happen. When we were walking through the arches right there it felt like a dream. It felt surreal. It was something I always wanted to do — being on stage with my idol as he’s running through one of the best catalogs in music, period.”

Besides Kanye’s surprise appearance at Rolling Loud California, the three-day festival also included a Young Dolph tribute, Griselda group performance and sets by Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Rico Nasty and more.

See videos from Kanye’s Sunday performance on Twitter below.

Future just brought out Kanye West at Rolling Loud California and he performed Can’t Tell Me Nothing ?? pic.twitter.com/KveRVYcmBi — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS8) December 13, 2021

Kanye performing “Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1” at Rolling Loud ? pic.twitter.com/lK1YfaM1Id — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 13, 2021

Future had Kanye West freestyling at Rolling Loud. how is it sounding ?? pic.twitter.com/VxC0kLUFNT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) December 13, 2021