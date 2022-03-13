Kanye West Disses And Threatens Comedian D.L. Hughley: ‘Don’t Play With Me And Don’t Play With God’ [Photos + Video]

Kanye West is clearly not happy with D.L. Hughley’s comment on his split from Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West had a lot to get off his chest today. So far, he’s used Instagram to once again air out his grievances against Pete Davidson, who is now dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He also expressed his frustration with her apparent refusal to let him see his oldest daughter North. Another topic of conversation on Kanye’s Instagram was comedian D.L. Hughley’s recent comments about West. In an interview with VladTV, Hughley commented on West’s behavior towards Kardashian and said the rapper is stalking her.

D.L Hughley got the best take on this Kanye West, Kim K, and Pete Davidson situation. pic.twitter.com/SRmUVlxJrt — L.anaïs????? (@LanaisLi) March 3, 2022

Kanye West is threatening to pay people to hurt DL Hughley now. For some reason I don’t think @RealDLHughley is scared, lol. (We have 15 million witnesses if anything happens to him. ?) The person who took Ye’s phone must be on vacation. ????? pic.twitter.com/Gn9uJUN3BY — Delilah Benson (@DelilahBenson12) March 13, 2022

“We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future,” Kanye said in a post that also featured a clip of a past stand-up routine by Hughley. “Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public. I am the glitch. DL God does not like you. You have no favor. Your family hates you. I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous. Now you just known as a broke pawn. at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly.’”

Kanye West threatens DL Hughley in a series of Instagram posts: “God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous” pic.twitter.com/0UAosAIG9Z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

Kanye continued, “Come on leftist. Y’all gotta do better than this. DL Ye Bring the real smoke baby. Show your real face Charlemagne just don’t hit the same do he. Who y’all gone get now God is with us and you send DL to be against us. You’ve lost. No brilliant Hebrew’s will bow to y’all no more Only dumb ass drug addict House n****s.”

“Don’t play me and don’t play with God Anybody related to DL call Chris McLean at adidas for yeezys,” Kanye wrote. “They not free though. We running a business over here. He just getting ran. You see Skete missing work. Anybody else wanna play with me. Please please please for the love of God come and get me Let’s see how it turns out.”

You can view screenshots of the now-deleted posts above.