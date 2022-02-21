Kanye West Called Jack Harlow One Of Today’s Five Best Rappers And Harlow Is Thrilled: ‘I Could Cry’ [Photo + Video]

Fresh off the release of his new single “Nail Tech,” Jack Harlow received quite the endorsement from the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on Friday morning, West posted a thumbnail from Harlow’s “Nail Tech” video and wrote, “This n**** can raaaaaaap bro And I’m saying n**** as a compliment Top 5 out right now.” Harlow shared a screenshot of the post and expressed his excitement over the situation, writing, “This right here…is one of the greatest moments of my entire life…glad y’all all get front row seats to it…suddenly all the hate means nothing…imagine your hero saying this about you…I could cry.”

This right here…is one of the greatest moments of my entire life…glad y’all all get front row seats to it…suddenly all the hate means nothing…imagine your hero saying this about you…I could cry pic.twitter.com/DIghd00yaq — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 18, 2022

This is just the latest in a series of feel-good moments Harlow has had in recent months. On December 18, 2021, Louisville, Kentucky celebrated Jack Harlow Day. Also that month, Harlow visited his old school, and naturally, the students were pretty amped about it. Back in November, he reunited with one of the few fans who attended his first ever concert and showed gratitude.

Check out the video for his latest single “Nail Tech” below.