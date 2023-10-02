Kanye West Called Cardi B An ‘Illuminati Plant’ In A Leaked Recording, So She Clapped Back With A Clip Of Her Own [Video]

Kanye West had a lot to say about Cardi B in leaked footage from an unreleased 2018 documentary.

In 2020, Kanye West took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his frustrations with record labels by leaking his contract with Universal Music Group. But that explosive moment wouldn’t be the last time a music label would be the center of one of the “Praise God” rapper’s random rants. In a now-viral clip, West took aim at Atlantic Records and one of their star acts, Cardi B.

Kanye West going off about Cardi B, Corey Gamble, Nas, Teyana Taylor, and Pusha T in unreleased documentary clips from 2018. pic.twitter.com/kuKTe6f7Ye — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 1, 2023

During a phone call, West called out a host of industry professionals in what appears to be leaked footage from a documentary. “Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” declared West.

He added, “She doesn’t write her raps. She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.”

After Cardi received wind of his statement, she subtly responded to her “Hot Sh*t” collaborator with her own clip. Last year, West sat down with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee. During their chat, he shared his admiration for Cardi.

“I’ve always believed in her since she was on the show,” said West, seemingly referring to her time on the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: New York.