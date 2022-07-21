Kanye West Is Bringing Yeezy Gap To Stores For The First Time, Starting With Times Square

The next phase in the Ye-ification of Gap is here.

via: Uproxx

While Guapdad 4000 was recently sent a cease and desist by Gap because one of the designs on his merch was similar to the brand’s logo, Ye, also known as Kanye West, is bringing his Yeezy Gap line to real life with a pop-up in New York City’s Time Square. The big event will take place tomorrow, Thursday, July 21, starting at 10 A.M. sharp.

The press release states that the location “has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design.” There’s sure to be a long line of people outside it soon. The products can also be found on the brand’s website.

It was recently revealed that the rapper almost teamed up with the iconic hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest. In a clip from Cons’s upcoming interview with the Drink Champs podcast, Cons tells NORE and DJ EFN, “What many people don’t know is Kanye was, at one point, was supposed to join Tribe for the last album.” This was apparently after original member Phife Dawg passed away, and according to additional notes Consequence provided to HipHopDX, “there were several conversations and sessions to insert Kanye into A Tribe Called Quest for the final LP.”

Brick and mortar has long been a dream of Ye’s. Prior to his partnership with The Gap, he worked with creative director Nick Knight to design an experimental online shopping site for Yeezy, and spoke at length to Vanity Fair in 2015 about physical retail as a goal of his.