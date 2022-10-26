Kanye West Booted from Sketchers Headquarters After Showing Up Uninvited

Kanye West thought he could waltz up in Sketchers HQ and talk with someone without an invitation — and he was mistaken.

According to sources, Kanye arrived at the company’s main office on Wednesday in Manhattan Beach, CA, impromptu and unscheduled.

The company says that Kanye “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

We’re not sue what Kanye expected to achieve by showing up — especially considering that Sketchers is owned and operated by a Jewish family. It was founded by Robert Greenberg and his son Michael is the current President.

Maybe he thought he could pressure Sketchers into becoming his new partner now that he’s been dropped by just about everyone else.